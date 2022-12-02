The trailer for Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Cirkus’ has been unveiled, and it indeed acts as a bonus for Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fans.
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Cirkus’ also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.
Set in the 1960s, ‘Cirkus’ trailer revolves around Singh in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other’s existence. Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.
While Singh has two love interests in Hegde and Fernandez already, he is joined by actor-wife Padukone for a song in the trailer. With the trailer, Shetty also gives a hint of the new universe he is planning to create with the ‘Golmaal’ franchise.
‘Cirkus’ marks Singh and Shetty’s third collaboration after ‘Simmba’ (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’, where Singh made a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to release on December 23.