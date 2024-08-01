The duo is all set to come up with 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' series on November 7.

Directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled a gripping teaser of the show.

In the teaser, Varun and Samantha's characters can be seen disguising themselves as they take on different missions. A new version of Raat Baaki playing in the background is a major highlight of the clip.

Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar are also a part of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Announcing the release date of the show, Raj and DK in a statement shared by Prime Video said, "Citadel: Honey Bunny is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level."

They added, "We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast," stated Raj & DK. "Ever since the series was announced, we have received overwhelming support and anticipation from fans, and that has been truly gratifying. So, it is only natural that we include fans in our date reveal today. The response to the teaser has been very heartening and we believe it is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. We cannot wait for audiences across the world to enjoy one of our most ambitious projects yet!"

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series born from the world of Citadel stars top local talent and is created, produced and filmed in region--bringing about stylistically unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin.