Cannes: Mouni Roy, on Monday, dropped pictures of her first look as she made her debut on the prestigious Cannes red carpet.
The actress took to Instagram and posted several pictures from her Cannes photoshoot and wrote, "Bonjour Cannes."
She looked gorgeous in a yellow Atelier Zuhra gown with sunglasses and a necklace.
Expressing excitement about her Cannes debut, Mouni said, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform. "
For her second appearance at Cannes 2023, the star looked bold in black exuding a retro vibe as she wore a full gown from Tarik Ediz.
Known for her sizzling song cameos in Bollywood Sunny Leone also made her red carpet debut in green cut-out gown. The actress arrived for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy'. Directed by Anurag Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.
Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a string of pictures of her first look as she donned a one-shoulder moss-green satin dress with a thigh-high slit by designer Maria Kokhia. She opted for soft glam makeup and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery.
"Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy," she captioned the post.
'Kennedy' is one of the only two films selected this year from India for the festival. Prior to Mouni and Sunny, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sapna Choudhary also marked their debut at Cannes 2023.