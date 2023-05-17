1 of 9
The glittery Cannes Film Festival is best known for trend-setting fashion served on the star-studded red carpet. This year is no different with dramatic outfits and makeovers. White and ivory were popular choices, and so were blues and pinks in various shades.
Image Credit: insta/saraalikhan95
2 of 9
Helen Mirren provided a standout look at the premiere with her hair dyed blue and a fan with the phrase #WorthIt printed on it. The actress has turned producer for her latest film ‘Fast X’ and wowed the crowds in a blue Del Core creation.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 9
Uma Thurman, 53, stunned in a blush satin gown designed by Dior Haute Couture as she joined son Levon Hawke, 21, at the opening night.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 9
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing opted for looks with long, flowing trains white thigh-high slit gown designed by Christopher Bu on the red carpet.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
Elle Fanning wore a custom pale pink princess style Alexander McQueen orchid gown with a strapless bodice and crystal embroidery. She was back on the red carpet as an ambassador for L’Oreal.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
The night also belonged to Michael Douglas, who received an honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony. Douglas attended the premiere with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys, who kissed the actor on his cheeks at the top of the steps of the famed Palais des Festivals before the ceremony.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 9
Esha Gupta looked stunning while she made her debut in a white gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress was highlighted with a collar and delicate lace flowers on the neck designed by celebrity designer Nicholas Jebran.
Image Credit: insta/ egupta
8 of 9
Sara Ali Khan makes her Cannes debut looking like a bride in a Indian traditional attire designed by ivory lehenga designed by Bollywood favorite designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla . The actress took to her Instagram to share the pictures hours after walking the red carpet for the premiere of 'Jeanne Du Barry', starring Johnny Depp, which opened the festival. "You Cannes do it," wrote the actress.
Image Credit: insta/saraalikhan95
9 of 9
Urvashi Rautela made her second appearance at the Cannes with her impeccable style on the red carpet wearing a pink floral ruffled gown designed by Paris ace designer Sima Couture and a striking neckpiece adorned with Cartier crocodile jewellery,
Image Credit: insta/urvashirautela