Cannes: The wait is finally over! Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from Cannes 2022 has been unveiled.
Fans must say thanks to American actor Eva Longoria for giving us a brief glimpse of Aishwarya's look.
Taking to Instagram Story, Eva dropped a video in which she is seen sharing smiles with our Bollywood diva.
For her first appearance at the festival, Aishwarya chose to wear a pink blazer with matching trousers.
She elevated her look with a pair of pink heels. As for her glam game, she opted for minimal makeup with her hair open.
On the other hand, Eva is seen wearing a green corset top with matching pants.
"With my favourite person of all time," Eva captioned the clip.
Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera.