British-Indian singer Taz, who was a member of 90s pop group Stereo Nation, has died at the age of 54 in the UK.
Reports claim he had been suffering from liver failure.
In March, the official Stereo Nation social media shared a health update for the singer.
“Dear All, Taz Sir is no longer in a coma, He’s showing improvements every day. The family has thanked everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time,” the note read.
Taz, whose real name was Tarsame Singh Saini, was known for hit tracks such as ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’, ‘Nachenge Saari Raat’ and ‘Gallan Gorian’. He also worked on Bollywood films, making songs such as ‘It’s Magic’ for ‘Koi Mill Gaya’ and ‘Mujhpe To Jadoo’ for ‘Race’.
Following news of his passing, several celebrities shared their condolences.
‘Bend It Like Beckham’ Gurinder Chaddha shared a picture with Taz on Instagram and wrote: “Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on first hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then @tazstereonation pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz God Bless you @tazstereonation.”
Singer Jay Sean wrote: “So sad to hear about the passing of this legend. You touched so many lives and continue to as your music lives on. May you rest in peace brother.”
Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: “Can’t believe it!! Extremely Saddened and Shocked… May he Rest in Peace…”
Singer Bally Sagoo took to Twitter to share a picture with Taz and wrote: “RIP brother @tazstereonation You will truly be missed.” Amaal Mallik also shared his condolences on Twitter.