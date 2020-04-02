The former Miss India stole the words and thoughts of another international journalist

Urvashi Rautela Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actress and former Miss India Urvashi Rautela was blasted for plagiarising New York-based writer’s Jaun Paul Brammer’s review of Oscar winning Korean film ‘Parasite’. But the writer, from whom Rautela copied, took it in his stride tweeting ‘I am rooting for her’ and reprimanded her for not correcting his grammar. He also claimed that it’s one of the funniest things that has happened to him.

On March 31, Rautela — who is known for her over-enthusiastic PR antics — posted her thoughts on the seminal blockbuster.

“One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love (sic),” wrote Rautela on her Twitter account. She also posted the same on her Instagram story.

The posts have been deleted, but not before she was called out for copying someone else’s thoughts as her own.

While the original author Brammer wasn’t too bothered, he labelled her a “D-list actress in India”.

“I just woke up to a bunch of new Instagram followers because a D-list actress in India stole one of my tweets and it’s getting written up for some reason. Good morning, I love niche international drama,” said Brammer on his Twitter account.