Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja penned advice on coronavirus and urged people to eradicate negativity and hate in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram where she asked people to take necessary precaution to be safe and also shared some advice to keep themselves out of reach from the virus.

“Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self-discipline, self-reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn’t any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty,” the actress wrote.