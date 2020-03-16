Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Image Credit: PTI

Bringing out the silver lining in the dark times of the coronavirus outbreak, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra urged her fans on Instagram to use the time of isolation to be more productive.

The actor took to Instagram to share a post that spoke about the discoveries done by famous scientist Sir Isaac Newton during the time of shutdown amid plague outbreak.

“When the Great Plague of London was going around in 1665, Cambridge University shut down and Isaac Newton was forced to stay home,” Shetty Kundra’s post read.

“During this time, he invented calculus, parts of optic theory and allegedly, while sitting in his garden, he saw an apple fall from a tree that inspired his understanding of gravity and the laws of motion,” the post further read.