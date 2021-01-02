It appears the New Year hasn’t been too kind for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who started 2021 with court proceedings.
The actress was hauled into court over the merging of three apartments into one, which has been found illegal.
In a report by PTI, Ranaut reportedly violated the sanctioned plan while merging her three flats, a civil court remarked, while rejecting her plea seeking to restrain a Mumbai civic body from demolishing the unauthorised construction. A court dismissed an application filed by Ranaut.
In a tweet on social media, the ‘Simran’ actress has vowed to fight the order and retains she isn’t in the wrong.
“...I haven’t joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that’s how I purchased it, @mybmc is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court,” Ranaut wrote on Twitter.
The apartment in question is located in the Khar suburb of Mumbai.
In September last year, the Mumbai municipal commission had demolished parts of Ranaut’s office located in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.