Fans eager to see the razzle and dazzle of Bollywood stars won’t have to wait until July for the Nexa International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards to be held.
According to a new update by the organisers, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards has now been brought forward to June, with the event running across three days, from June 2 to 4 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The update further states that on June 3, fans will get a chance to attend the IIFA Rocks event, which is traditionally a celebration of music and dance, while June 4 will witness the main event with awards being handed out to the best in films and acting, which is being co-presented by Laser Book News.
The IIFA Awards are often compared to the Indian Oscars, with the event travelling to a new country every year. This year’s event is being held at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, with the organisers earlier announcing Salman Khan as this year’s host of the main awards night.
The IIFA Awards were initially scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21, which were later postponed to July in light of the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on May 13 and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announcing a 40-day mourning period in the UAE.
However, the date has now been brought forward to June.
An official statement from IIFA had earlier stated that customers who have purchased tickets and packages will be contacted by respective companies to reschedule for the new dates of the event.
Tickets for the event are now availabe through etihadarena.ae