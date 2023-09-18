Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor turned 30 on Monday and her best pals from Bollywood had turned up to wish her.
Alia Bhatt was there with sister Shaheen Bhatt and was seen posing for paparazzi outside a Mumbai restaurant. Her short, blue outfit with a low V neck was arresting, more so beside Shaheen’s red dress.
Anushka Ranjan, Akansha’s sister, wore a high-slit, black dress, pairing it with blue boots. She penned a sweet note for her sister on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my baby girl! You’ve reached the big 30.. and the journey so far has been one to watch.. from a silly Lilly to my strong independent girl.. you’re an inspiration to all! Thank you for being born as my sister… you make me a better person.”
Malaika Arora oozed corporate vibes in a formal black suit, with a short cropped top and blazer.
Athiya Shetty also turned up in black – an elaborate satin top and trousers. Her brother Ahan Shetty’s off-white shirt was a perfect foil for her all-black outfit.
Vaani Kapoor opted for a black top, matching pants and shoes.