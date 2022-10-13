After rumours that Bollywood’s hottest couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married in 2023, now news that Rakul Preet Singh and her beau, actor and film producer Jackie Bhganani are getting married is doing the rounds on social media. The couple made their relationship Instagram official last year with loved up messages on the occasion of Singh’s birthday.
ETimes reported that Aman Preet Singh, Rakul's brother, revealed the details, adding that while marriage is on the cards but both artists are swamped with work commitments. He reportedly said, “She [Rakul] will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship.”
However, Rakul reacted to the report through her Twitter, and rubbished the claims. Starting her tweet with a laughing emoji, she wrote, “Aman Preet you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro.. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life..”
Recently Singh shared glimpses from her birthday diaries on her Instagram as she turned 32 on October 10. Her bash was attended by Bhagnani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, their friend Orhan Awatramani and others. Take a look:
She will be seen next in the upcoming comedy film ‘Doctor G’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana releasing on 14th October in the UAE and Siddharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God, which will be releasing on 25 October.
Bhagnani is the son of Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani and has starred in films such as ‘Mitron’ and ‘Youngistaan’. He was also the producer on ‘Bell Bottom’, starring Akshay Kumar and the upcoming action thriller ‘Ganpath’ with Sanon and Shroff.