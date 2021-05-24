Arjun Kapoor in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Monday thanked his ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ director Dibakar Banerjee after the actor was widely appreciated for his powerful performance in the film, which recently got its digital release.

‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ has been appreciated by audiences, with the gritty crime thriller’s IMDB ratings getting doubled overnight.

Kapoor, who played the role of Haryanvi police officer Pinky Dahiya in the film, thanked Banerjee for his vision.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Image Credit: Supplied

“‘SAPF’ will always be a special film in my career. It pushed me to experiment and get out of my comfort zone and I’m glad that it is paying dividends for me,” Kapoor said. “As we all know, Dibakar is a visionary director and he created a world that was raw, unhinged and highlighted the underbelly of Delhi. I will always be thankful that he saw me to be a part of this world and made me the vehicle of chaos in the film.”

‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ also starred Parineeti Chopra as ambitious Delhi girl Sandeep.

Kapoor went on to praise the director and described working with him.

Dibakar Banerjee. Image Credit: IANS

“There comes a stage in an actor’s life where one has to walk the path less travelled to make a different kind of mark and, for me, ‘SAPF’ will always be that film. I’m grateful for the love that the film and my character is getting,” the actor said. “I was like an apprentice under Dibakar for 3 months before we started shooting and it definitely shows in the film. He has extracted the best out of me and I will be indebted to him for his belief.”

On May 20, Amazon Prime Video had announced via its Twitter that the movie will be released digitally on its platform in India and across 240+ countries and territories.

Produced, written, and directed by Banerjee, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’ follows the story of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur, whose lives suddenly intertwine.