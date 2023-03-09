Neena Gupta, the popular actress, expressed her grief over the passing of her close friend and co-star from the movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Satish Kaushik, on Thursday.
The actress shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram handle, reminiscing about their long-standing friendship and the memories they shared together. Neena also extended her support to Satish's wife and daughter during this difficult time.
In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta had revealed that Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba. He had told her that if the child was born with darker skin tone, they could say it was his, and they would get married without anyone suspecting anything.
Kaushik, who passed away earlier today, made his directorial debut with the film "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" (1993), which was a commercial failure.
However, he went on to direct super successful films like "Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain" (1999), "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai" (2001), and "Tere Naam" (2003). In addition to Hindi films, he has also directed and acted in several Punjabi films.