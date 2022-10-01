Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday shared warm wishes to the couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal ahead of their wedding.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor dropped a picture featuring the couple with a caption.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Two amazing souls coming together.....congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9.”
Kaushal and Chadha worked in the movie ‘Masaan’, which was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and was released on July 24, 2015. They played the leads in the movie.
The pre-wedding functions of Chadha and Fazal have started with the star couple set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 4.
Chadha and Fazal, on Friday, at their cocktail party made an appearance for the media stationed outside the venue and got their pictures clicked. They held hands as they posed in stunning traditional attires.
Earlier, on Thursday, the two celebrated their sangeet and mehendi ceremony. There, Chadha opted for a lehenga custom-made by Rahul Mishra. On the other hand, Fazal wore an angrakha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Chadha who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.
The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to COVID restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was postponed twice. They first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 and soon fell in love.