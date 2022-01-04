Prem Chopra-1641273450100
Prem Chopra in a file photo Image Credit: GN Archives

Bollywood veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have both been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19.

The actor and his wife were transferred to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where they are under the care of a pulmonologist and, according to reports, are responding well to treatment.

According to a hospital update, the couple could be discharged in a few days if they continue to respond well to treatment.

Prem Chopra at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Chopra, 86, has featured in close to 400 films in a career spanning six decades, in both Bollywood and Punjabi cinema. Often appearing as a villain on screen, some of his notable films include ‘Kati Patang’ (1970) ‘Hulchul’ (1971), ‘Kaala Patthar’ (1979), ‘Gopichand Jasoos’ (1982), ‘Mard’ (1985) and more.

He was in Dubai last year to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, where he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement trophy.

Pem Chopra in a file photo Image Credit: AFP

The veteran actor’s wife Uma is a noted fashion designer and the younger sister of late Raj Kapoor’s wife, the late Krishna Kapoor. Their son-in-law is noted actor Sharman Joshi.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal Image Credit: instagram.com/thejohnabraham/

Bollywood is currently battling a new wave of COVID-19 cases, with John Abraham announcing yesterday that he and his wife Priya Runchal had tested positive. Later that day, film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive. Other famous personalities to contract the coronavirus include Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, his cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.

