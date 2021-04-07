Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. Image Credit: instagram.com/akshaykumar

Twinkle Khanna turned melancholic days after her husband, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, landed in a hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

While his move into a medical facility was taken as a precautionary measure according to a statement issued by the actor, his wife Khanna appeared to be battling the blues at home with their two children.

In an Instagram post put up earlier on April 7, Khanna took a trip down memory lane writing: “A series of todays. All the same. Leftover rainwater in a pothole. The future, a battered road that stretches as far as the eye can see. What else can we do to delight the heart except float paper boats of the past across these stagnant puddles.”

Kumar, who was busy shooting for ‘Ram Setu’ when he diagnosis came out, isn’t the only one from the film that tested positive. According to news reports, 45 other members of the film unit also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reports also claimed that the film’s lead stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha went into isolation soon after news of Kumar’s prognosis went public. Neither of the actresses have issued any statements whether they had undergone a PCR test of their own following Kumar’s results.

‘Ram Setu’, which took its first shot in the historical city of Ayodhya in India, sees Kumar play an archeologist in the film. The actor has a busy roster of films ahead of him, including ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’. His Rohit Shetty-directed film ‘Sooryavanshi’, which was scheduled to release on April 30 worldwide, has been postponed indefinitely after the Indian state of Maharashtra went into yet another lockdown following a spike in COVID-19 cases.