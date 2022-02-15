Dubai: Actress Richa Chadha posted a strong message for Valentine’s Day on Instagram focusing on self-love and body positivity. The actress had recently documented how she lost 15kg that she had put on for her role in the movie 'Shakeela'.
In a video montage featuring the actress, Chadha is heard saying: "It's never easy being in front of the camera, much less for someone who wants to swim upstream. Be vocal or woke. The world is going to tell you there's a premium on youth. But that is also for public consumption only, na? Your success, failure, public! Won't matter if you are self-made or self-paid. Everyone has advice. 'You've gained weight. You've lost weight.'"
"Yes I've lost weight, I've gained weight. But surely there's better conversation to be made."
The actress added: "You can lose cartilage, health or sanity over what ends up being a terrible film. And all your well-intentioned effort amounts to be a big fat zero. When you are harassed, people will say it's a part of your job. Well, to hell with people. This isn't some before and after montage. It's me. It's my body, ever-changing. No literally, every cell, every scar, everything dies and is reborn, every six months. Why not me? Kaun Rokega [who will stop me]."
Alongside the powerful post, the actress wrote: "Assuming that 'Love is the absence of judgement", we're most unloved by self. Happy Valentine's Day! Just wanna confuse the algorithm by posting something "out-of-syllabus" was looking for depth... with utter disregard for likes and comments. Sometimes you just wanna talk, ya know ? Reframe what romance means to include self."
On the work front, Chadha is currently riding high on the success of 'The Great Indian Murder'. She will later be seen in 'Fukrey 3' which is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and is being directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. It will also star Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Sharma and Manjot Singh.