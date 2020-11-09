All geared up to start the race in a track and field, actress Taapsee Pannu who is shooting for her upcoming sports drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’, shared an intriguing glimpse from the film.
The ‘Thappad’ star posted a picture to Instagram in which she is seen standing amid a sprinter’s track as she is all pumped up to start the race.
The ‘Pink’ star captioned the capture as, “Let’s do this! #RashmiRocket.”
Earlier in August, Pannu announced that ‘Rashmi Rocket’ will go into production in November.
Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is about a young girl from a village, blessed with the gift of speed. Due to her incredible speed, the village knows her as ‘rocket’. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity.
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports drama is set to hit theatres in 2021.