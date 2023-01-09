Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan spurred dating rumours again when a picture of him with actress Sadia Khan began doing the rounds.
Earlier this week, speculations about Aryan's alleged closeness with actress and dancer Nora Fatehi were dominating headlines. It's the second time in two weeks that Aryan's dating record is being scrutinised.
Yesterday, it was a picture with talent Sadia Khan that sparked dating rumours on social media. While Khan is known to keep his personal life muted, the eagle-eyed fans still manage to dig out pictures in his downtime.
Taking to Facebook two days ago, actor Sadia Khan shared a picture with Aryan from their New Year's eve celebrations which immediately went viral on social media.
In the picture, Sadia is seen in a black dress with a statement necklace while Aryan looked dapper in a red t-shirt styled with a white jacket.
Soon after Sadia shared the picture, netizens were curious whether Aryan is currently dating the actor or not.
Meanwhile on the work front, Aryan Khan is all set to mark his directorial debut soon.
He recently announced on social media that he has completed writing the script of his debut project and will soon begin the shooting.
“Wrapped with the writing...can’t wait to say action,” he captioned the post.
Sadia is known for Pakistani television serials such as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’, ‘Shayad’, ‘Maryam Periera’, and ‘Yariyan’ among others.