A few days after the Mumbai Police issued a gun license, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was spotted exploring the Dubai Mall along with his trusted bodyguard Shera. He’s now back in Mumbai and was captured by the local paparazzi in India with beefed-up security.
Reports claim the actor was in town to film his new project ‘Bhaijaan’ and is done filming a part of his project here.
In the videos that are now doing the rounds, Khan seems to have understandably increased his security following death threats and was seen exiting a store. Looking visibly haggard, the actor was seen taking an escalator to the next level. Singer Abdu Rozik, who is also described as the world’s smallest singer in height, also took to his social media to share videos of the actor trawling through the expansive mall. The 3-feet singer will soon be seen with Khan in ‘Bhaijaan’.
Khan is also working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ alongside Poooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.