Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s children Suhana and AbRam Khan were part of the crowd cheering on the Kolkata Knight Riders during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, which they won, against Punjab Kings.
Also accompanying the budding actress Suhana was star Ananya Panday.
For the unversed, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.
Prior to being spotted at the stadium, Suhana shared several pictures from the match night on her Instagram.
In one picture, AbRam was seen with his fingers crossed for KKR’s win. Suhana wrote: “Think it worked @kkriders.”
Another picture was of Suhana, Ananya and Abram as the “dream team”.
Shah Rukh wasn’t at the match and his kids have often stepped in to support the team. A few months ago, Suhana and her brother Aryan represented their father during the IPL auction. Chawla’s daughter was also present.
Ananya and Suhana are two star kids who’ve been making waves in Bollywood. Ananya most recently starred in romantic drama ‘Gehraiyaan’ and is busy shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.
Suhana will maker her debut in an adaptation of the international comic ‘The Archie’, which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar.