Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and treated their fans to some of their most special moments.
Kaif wished her husband by posting some of the most adorable pictures with him on social media. Along with the photos, Kaif penned a small yet special wish for Kaushal. She wrote, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year.”
Commenting on the photos, close friends of the couple also showered them with love and wishes.
Ileana D’Cruz, who is reportedly dating Kaushal’s brother, wrote, “You two... nothing but love! Happy Anniversary!”
Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal wrote a special wish for her. He wrote, “Happy Anniversary. May God’s blessings be always with u. Puttar, u have brought so much happiness to the family. Love & blessings.”
On his social media, the actor wrote a note for his wife that read: “Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”
Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.
On the work front, Kaif was recently seen in the horror comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in an action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan and in ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi.
Kaushal will be next seen in a quirky thriller film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.
Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.
Apart from that, he also has Laxman Utekar’s next untitled film and Megna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’.