Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be in Dubai on November 18 to promote their horror comedy ‘Bhediya’, out in UAE cinemas next week.

Their press junket, which will kick off with interviews with the local press, will be followed by a trailer projection at the Burj Khalifa in the evening and then an after party at a nightclub in Dubai where the stars will pitch in an appearance.

In the creature comedy ‘Bhediya’, you get to witness Dhawan’s character turn into a reluctant werewolf on a full-moon night after he’s bitten by an animal. ‘Bhediya’ will release in UAE cinemas on November 25.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bhediya’ was reportedly shot extensively in Arunachal Pradesh. The trailer, which was received well by Dhawan and Sanon’s fans, sees the actor struggling to come to terms with being a bloody beast on the prowl.

Sanon’s character, his friend and partner in crime, is seen shepherding him and trying to help him out of this predicament. His other friends are also trying to make sense of Dhawan’s bestial turn.

Both Sanon and Dhawan have been travelling across India to promote their new horror comedy and their UAE pit-stop is their first international one. In a recent interview with PinkVilla, Dhawan claimed that this role has altered his career as an actor.

“I don’t think anyone has played a character like this before. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to get it right under the guidance of Amar Kaushik. From day one till today, he is in the film. He is making sure that no one gets a chance to make fun of the film, and get all the aspects right,” said Dhawan in that interview.

Varun Dhawan in the poster for 'Bhediya' Image Credit: instagram.com/varundvn/

Sanon, who has been on a career high after her role as a surrogate in ‘Mimi’, reunites with Vijan who also backed ‘Bhediya’.