Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have announced that they’ve wrapped up the schedule for their upcoming social drama ‘Bawaal’ in Amsterdam.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Roohi’ actress shared a picture with her co-star and captioned it: “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam... Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?”
After completing the Amsterdam schedule of the film, the cast and crew are now headed to Poland to film further.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Bawaal’ is a social drama film, which marks the first collaboration of the lead cast Dhawan and Kapoor with director Nitesh Tiwari.
The ‘Coolie No 1’ actor started shooting for ‘Bawaal’ in April 2022 in Lucknow.
‘Bawaal’ is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2023.
Meanwhile, the ‘Judwaa 2’ actor is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, which collected Rs1 billion worldwide. He will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan’s next horror-comedy film ‘Bhediya’ with Kriti Sanon, which will release on November 25.
Kapoor, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which will stream directly on Disney+ from July 29.
The young starlet has been posting pictures from her outings in Amsterdam, which have featured her friends including star kid Nysa Devgan.