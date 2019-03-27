Image Credit:

Calling all Bollywood fans in Oman. On March 29, a galaxy of stars from the Hindi film industry will descend upon Muscat to celebrate a milestone achieved by the Middle East edition of Filmfare Magazine.

Actors including Sonam K Ahuja, Tabu, Swara Bhasker, Ishaan Khatter, Jim Sarbh, Jacqueline Fernandez will attend the celebrations that will be held at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort. The red carpet will also be rolled out for actors including Asha Parekh, Padmini Kolhapure, Shatrugnan Sinha, director Madhur Bhandarkar and Jackie Shroff.

“Last year, 2018 on March 30 we re-launched the magazine ‘Filmfare Middle East’ with Deepika Padukone on its cover page. We are celebrating a successful first year on March 29, the glittering event will have an air of class, luxury, panache and some truly spectacular moments commemorated by the reigning superstars from Indian cinema ranging from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhaskar,” said Rizwan Sajan, the magazine’s publisher in a statement.

“Bollywood has become a melting pot of bringing together different ethnicities, cultures, traditions and fans from all over the world,” he added.