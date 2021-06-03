Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are in trouble after Mumbai Police booked them for allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules. According to reports, the pair was stopped by cops when they were out on a drive in their car near bandstand in Bandra, a posh locality with dozens of celebrity homes.
According to Indian Express, an FIR has been registered against them.
“A FIR has been registered on Wednesday under section 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC against the duo,” said a senior Mumbai Police official. Apparently, the two were going out for a drive after their gym sessions.
Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra and several Indian states have imposed strict safety protocols. Stepping out for leisure isn’t condoned and people are expected to leave the house only for essential reasons. Mumbai Police's Twitter handle -- known for their cheeky posts -- advised Mumbaikars to look at this incident as a cautionary tale.
However, Shroff's mother has defended her son. Ayesha Shroff left a comment under a now-deleted post by photographer Viral Bhayani that claimed the actor and Patani were heading out when they were caught.
“You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in “roaming” at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you!” Ayesha wrote.
India has seen a savage second wave of COVID-19. Several Bollywood stars such as Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, R Madhavan and Ranbir Kapoor have all contracted COVID-19 and have recovered.