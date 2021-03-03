Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap’s homes in Mumbai are being raided by the Income Tax department in India, according to NDTV.
While the details are still trickling in, the report is based on their sources’ claims.
Pannu and Kashyap have worked together in films including ‘Manmarziyaan’ and are known for being outspoken about politics and social issues.
According to a report in the news daily Hindustan Times, The Income Tax department will also search properties belonging to producers Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. The raids are reportedly in connection with Kashyap’s now-defunct Phantom Films that he formed with Bahl and a few other filmmakers.
Searches are also underway at properties of Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed), Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan). Exceed Entertainment and Kwan Entertainment are Mumbai’s popular celebrity management agencies.
This is a developing story.