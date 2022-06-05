Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif are the latest Bollywood celebrities who have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes a day after Kartik Aaryan had to cancel his trip to Abu Dhabi to perform at the International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards due to his positive status.

Reports about Khan’s positive status was doing the rounds on social media, which were then later cemented by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who took to her social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery.

“Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!,” she posted early on Sunday in support of the face of the Indian state.

Kaif has also tested positive, according to a report by the Times of India. The actress was supposed to fly down to Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA and be there in support of her husband Vicky Kaushal who won the Best Actor award at last night’s event for ‘Sardar Udham’, but was reportedly unable to fly down for this very reason.

Katrina Kaif in Dubai in a file photo Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The report further state that the actress was scheduled to start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi last week, but it had to be rescheduled after her test results. This is Kaif’s second time to test positive.

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Image Credit: AFP

The same news entity also reported that actor Aditya Roy Kapur has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms. The actor is in the midst of a promotional schedule for his next, ‘Om: The Battle Within’, which could get affected.

Kartik Aaryan Image Credit: Instagram/KartikAaryan