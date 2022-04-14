After weeks of speculation about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date, the groom’s mother has finally put an end to the discussion by confirming that the loved-up couple will get married today on April 14 in Mumbai.

Guests including the bride’s mother Soni Razdan, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor have already reached the wedding venue to be a part of Ranbir and Alia's big day.

In several videos that are now doing the rounds prior to the Mehendi ceremony yesterday, the groom's mother Neetu and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima declared that the wedding will happen at the Vastu residence in Mumbai this afternoon on April 14 around 3pm. Both Ranbir and Alia own flats in that building. The wedding is likely to be an intimate affair with just close friends and family in attendance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi function

According to reports, the theme of the wedding will be pastels and designers Sabyasachi Mukherji and Manish Malhotra are on call to put together the wedding trousseau. Neetu Kapoor was dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for the Mehendi ceremony where was seen wearing a cream and multi-coloured outfit.

“She’s the best and is so sweet,” said Neetu, when asked about her new bride. Riddhima, who chose a glittering silver sari for the Mehendi, joined in saying that Alia is an absolute doll and that the two are lucky to have found each other.

It's clear that both families are ecstatic about this wedding. Actress and Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to display the mehendi design on her feet, ahead of her cousin's wedding. Bhatt's sister Pooja also showcased her floral Mehendi design on the palm of her hand yesterday.

Image Credit: IANS

The groom is equally ready. It’s believed that Kapoor looked up luxury jewellers Van Cleef & Arpels to design a ring with eight diamonds encrusted on them to gift Bhatt.

While their wedding is an intimate affair, a star-studded reception will be hosted over the weekend. Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone are a part of the guest list.

Karan Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt in the world of movies, is a prominent figure during her wedding

Yesterday, the couple began their pre-wedding rituals including Mehendi and Sangeeet. Ranbir’s cousins including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain were all spotted decked up gearing up for the fun event.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is being billed as one of the biggest unions in Bollywood. Both Ranbir and Alia are A-listers who have featured in several blockbusters. They will soon be seen in ‘Brahmastra’, a sci-fi fantasy adventure directed by Ayaan Mukerji.

Bramastra promotions with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of this film and made their relationship public at actress Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.

Both have always acknowledged their love for each other in public platforms including award ceremonies in the past.

While they have been open about their relationship in the past, they have opted for a low-key wedding and are trying their best to keep it private.

Image Credit: AFP

Security has been beefed up near the wedding venue with over 200 bouncers shielding the press from getting any photographs or details of the wedding.