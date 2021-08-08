An army of Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Kangana Ranaut threw their weight behind Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra after his glorious win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in the men’s javelin throw. His best throw of 87.58 meters helped him claim the historic feat for India.
Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents and India proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome. #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics.”
Actor Akshay Kumar, who has a penchant for playing prominent roles in rousing biopics. wrote: “It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020.”
Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has played several sporting roles in her career, wrote: “It’s a gold! I am jumping with Joy! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history!”.
Actor Varun Dhawan went a step ahead and shared a live video of watching the athlete’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics. “Gold, gold it is. Neeraj Chopra has done it.”
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was singing praises for Chopra and called him “the pride of the country”.
“The whole of India is proud of Neeraj Chopra, who has created a new history. I congratulate the pride of the country, Neeraj,” wrote Mangeshkar.
Along with the congratulatory tweets from Bollywood stars, it’s being widely speculated that a Bollywood biopic on the young athlete isn’t far behind. Chopra, India’s darling, is the portrait of grit and gumption and provides the perfect raw material for a Bollywood biopic.