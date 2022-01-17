Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who was last seen together in ‘Kalank’, has been signed on for a new project directed by Nitesh Tiwari. They are already working together for Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, also starring Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. They were recently spotted in Moscow filming portion of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.
According to a report in Pink Villa, Advani is likely to sing the dotted line for Tiwari’s project although there were reports that actress Jahnvi Kapoor is being considered for the part too. The actors are yet to make an official announcement about this new project.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this untitled project is a modern romance which is likely to begin shoot in mid-February. If all goes well, this will mean that Advani and Dhawan will be seen for the third time together for a film.
Both Dhawan and Advani are doing remarkably well in Bollywood. While Dhawan is awaiting the release of ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Advani will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.
Advani also enjoyed success with the war drama ‘Shershaah’, starring her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra as an army man and martyr.
Dhawan has enjoyed success with hits such as ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Dishoom’.