Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were all smiles as they celebrated the wrap of their five-years-in-the-making supernatural film, ‘Brahmastra’.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, who beamed in a snap shared by the film’s lead actress on her social media, the movie will hit cinemas on September 9 and is being produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra' Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

“We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end !!” posted Bhatt on social media, along with a picture of where she’s posing with Kapoor and Mukerji. “I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.. ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!! See you at the cinemas.”

The post also includes a drone shot of the two lead stars aboard a boat with other cast members, from what appeared to be a song sequence in the film.

The movie, which is expected to be a part of a trilogy, wrapped its final shooting schedule in the spiritual city of Kashi.

Also starring alongside the lead duo in the film is veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie will release in multiple Indian languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Bhatt and Kapoor, who reportedly fell in love on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’, are also rumoured to be getting married next month.

Earlier this week, news portal India Today cited a source in the know who claimed the couple may be keen on a spring wedding.

“There’s a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. Recently, Ranbir’s mom, [actress] Neetu Kapoor, was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s store and likewise, Manish was spotted at their house. The couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day,” the source said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

The couple have been together since 2017, with Bhatt often posting loved up images of the two of them on her Instagram. In a recent interview with India Today, Bhatt also spoke at length about her relationship with Kapoor.

“When people ask me one persistent question — ‘When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?’ — I’m like, firstly, it’s not anybody’s business and secondly, if you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that’s what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship. I’m already there. So, let’s move on, and whenever it has to happen, it will happen as per my desires and as per his desires. That’s something that’ll take its time.”

Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji on the sets of 'Brahmastra' Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

The actress then went on to say: “If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart, and in your relationship.”

Earlier, it was speculated that Bhatt and Kapoor had locked in on October for their big day but changed their minds and moved it up to April. In an earlier interview, Kapoor had said that the couple would already had been married had circumstances not delayed their nuptials, first with the death of his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, followed by the pandemic.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Image Credit: Bhansali Productions