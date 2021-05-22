Bollywood stars were forced to postpone their wedding last April due to the pandemic

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Image Credit: Instagram.com/alifazal9/

Could another Bollywood pandemic wedding be underway? That’s what the rumour mill is churning following a recent post by Ali Fazal that has everyone talking.

Fazal, who is dating actress Richa Chadha, had earlier stated the couple were to marry last year but were forced to put their wedding on hold in light of the pandemic. Yet, it could very well appear the wait may be coming to an end.

Fazal took to his Instagram on Saturday and posted a picture of a woman’s hands covered with henna while cupping a corsage of roses. He captioned the post with: “Mohabbat [love]. With doodle mehendi.”

The post soon drew the attention of their Bollywood friends with Amyra Dastur replying with a string of “Omgs”. Esha Gupta also shared a heart emoji, while several fans posted a series of congratulatory messages.

The Bollywood couple were due to marry in April 2020, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to coronavirus health scare.

“Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, family and well-wishers to be affected,” said their spokesperson in a statement at the time.

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Image Credit: Gulf News

However, as India grapples a second wave of COVID-19 cases, a big fat Bollywood wedding is unlikely. The two met on the sets of Bollywood comedy Fukrey in 2012, but they confirmed that they were dating much later in 2015.