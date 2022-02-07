If the Bollywood rumour mill is to be believed, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have greenlit a new project, which will be titled ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the two stars were in talks to headline a film in December 2021 but the news was placed on the backburner until now.
The story has gathered steam once again with production house Pooja Entertainment hinting of a big announcement on February 6, which was later postponed following the death of Bollywood singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. The new project is supposed to helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
“The producers of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Bhagnani, will officially announce the film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. “The film is one of the biggest projects in their upcoming slate of projects bringing two generations of action stars together for the very first time. The film, which is already in the pre-production stage, will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is expected to be one of the large-scale films.”
“The action-comedy, likely to have the same name as 1998 movie but it won’t be a remake. The high-octane entertainment in the film will be amped up as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, both, are known for their larger-than-life action scenes. The actors recently came together to do a photoshoot,” the source added.
Meanwhile, Kumar has a line-up of films in the pipeline including ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Gorkha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Shroff, on the other hand, has ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Baaghi 4’, and ‘Ganapath’.