Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare and the duo took to social media to make the announcement.

In the clip, Nupur can be seen dressed in cycling gear at the end of the event as he comes up to her is the stands. He went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked: “Will you marry me?” Ira responded with an ‘yes’ and the crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping.

Sharing the video the duo wrote, “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes.”

As soon as the video was posted, the family and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped a comment: “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff.”

Actor Huma Qureshi wrote: “OmG !! congratulations you both.”

Rhea Chakraborty also reacted. She wrote: “Congratulations you guys.”

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl dropped a comment. He wrote, “Congratulations you two @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira.”

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff congratulated the couple. She wrote, “This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll.”

Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos from their time together. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020.

Aamir shares daughter Ira and a son Junaid his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005, and they welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. In June 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced that they were separating.

In a joint statement, the couple said: “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”