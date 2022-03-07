Indian cinema will be celebrated in all its glory in Abu Dhabi this May as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh take to the stage at the annual International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards.

Tickets for the IIFA weekend, which will take place on Yas Island on May 20 and 21, will go on sale on March 8.

Dhawan has been confirmed as one of the key performers on the awards night at the Etihad Arena, with Khan and Deshmukh hosting the May 21 ceremony.

Varun Dhawan to perform at the IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi Image Credit: AFP

Dhawan shared his excitement about taking to the stage in a statement. “Performing at IIFA is always a sheer delight. We all missed IIFA during the pandemic, and now it’s back with a bang and I’m extremely happy to be a part of it. I am excited for this incredible industry reunion at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Khan, who was recently in the UAE at Expo 2020 Dubai, also spoke about being the host of the awards show. “It feels great to be a part of the IIFA movement and I look forward to hosting the 22nd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi — one of my personal favourites. I’m sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can’t wait for this mega event to take place that celebrates Indian cinema globally,” he said in a statement.

His co-host Deshmukh added: “I’m super excited…. It is even more special since we are coming back after a very long wait for this mega grand celebration. I am looking forward to co-hosting with Salman Khan and having great fun!”

Riteish Deshmukh to host IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi with Salman Khan Image Credit: Supplied

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited is returning for the sixth consecutive edition of IIFA. Talking about the association, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “As the Nexa IIFA Awards are celebrated at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022 we stand committed to our partnership for the sixth consecutive year. IIFA is the right mix of glamour showcased in a weekend celebrating the best artists in Music, Fashion & Indian film industry every year. It demonstrates the ultimate experience in global entertainment resonating with the NEXA core values of Inspire and Create.”

The 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, the Abu Dhabi-based creator of destinations and magnetic experiences.

Ticket details

Bollywood star Salman Khan will host IIFA 2022 Image Credit: Supplied

Tickets for IIFA go on sale on March 8 at 9am UAE time and are priced at Dh110, Dh220, Dh330, Dh440, Dh550, Dh1,000 and Dh1,350. They will be available through the venue’s official website, etihadareana.ae, while fans can also head to yasisland.ae to snap up a travel package to attend the celebrity event. Please note additional charges, terms and conditions may apply.

The IIFA Weekend & Awards are held each year and travels to new destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture. The aim is also to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions.