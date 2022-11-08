On Monday night, Varun Dhawan shared a health update on Twitter, after recently revealing that he had been diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction. He wrote on the social media platform that he was ‘doing much better’.
Dhwan tweeted, "Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent."
"To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan."
A chronic condition with no cure, vestibular hypofunction affects the he inner ear which is responsible for maintaining body balance. Dizziness and vertigo are common symptoms. Speaking at an India Today Conclave earlier this year, Dhawan said, “I just shut down recently. I had a condition known as vestibular hypofunction, in which your balance basically goes out of whack. But I just pushed myself so hard.”
Dhawan will be next seen in horror-comedy ‘Bhediya’ with Kriti Sanon wherein he will play a character who is half–man and half-wolf. Dhawan also has director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal in the pipeline. The film, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.