Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has knocked it out of the park as iconic female cricketer Mithali Raj in the teaser of her latest film ‘Shabaash Mithu’.
She took to her Instagram to unveil a teaser to what’s in store for her fans. The teaser opens with Pannu getting ready to play her game at a stadium. It’s clear that fans love to see her in action and their cheers echo across the stadium. We can also hear the commentators praising her achievements of how she has made the Indian Women Cricket come alive with her A-game.
In Pannu’s latest biopic, Pannu plays sporting idol Raj who has inspired Indian girls towards taking up cricket as a profession. Traditionally, it’s called the ‘Gentleman’s game’ and is dominated by men.
“In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ..... instead she created HERSTORY!#AbKhelBadlega#ShabaashMithu Coming soon!#BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu#ShabaashWomen #ShabaashYou,” Pannu aptioned the post.
The teaser also declares Raj as one of the best in her game. The teaser of the film claims she’s the only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in One Day Internationals. She is also is the youngest female cricketer to score 200 in a test match. And at the same time, she has been a captain in 4 World Cups and has played the sport for 23 years.
‘Shabaash Mithu’, also starring Vijay Raaz, is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.