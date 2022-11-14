Bollywood actress and new mother Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her son Vayu on August 20, has opened up about her diet that she followed during her pregnancy.

Kapoor loaded up on all things nutritional. She jotted down the following on her Instagram stories.

Vegetables: carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, spinach, cooked greens, tomatoes and red sweet peppers (for vitamin A and potassium)

Fruits: cantaloupe, honeydew, mangoes, prunes, bananas, apricots, oranges, and red or pink grapefruit (for potassium)

Dairy: fat-free or low-fat yogurt, oat milk, soy milk, coconut milk (I was dairy free, as I’m lactose intolerant) buttermilk, paneer (cottage cheese)

Grains: ready-to-eat cereals/cooked cereals (for iron and folic acid) and I’m glutten free as well. I found out that was easier on my gut

Proteins: beans dals and peas; nuts and seeds; chicken lamb salmon, trout, herring, sardines and pollock etc.

Liquids are the most important! Water water water.

She also reminded her fans to choose produce carefully.

“It’s important to source clean organic produce (avoid exposure to pesticides) and to cook it well,” Sonam wrote on Instagram Story.

Sonam also stated that “it’s a myth when people say eat for two.”

“Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Please be sensible while eating if you are carrying a single baby. You need only 350 calories more,” she added.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu in August this year. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.- Sonam and Anand”