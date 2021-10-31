Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty Image Credit: IANS

Even as filmmaker Rohit Shetty teams up for the much-delayed release of his action-thriller ‘Sooryavanshi’, news filtering out of Bollywood is suggesting that the director is already working on his next in his ever-expanding cop universe.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Shetty is teaming up with actor Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Sidharth Malhotra. Image Credit: IANS

“Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is very different from what the audience have seen in the digital world,” the entertainment portal quoted a source close to the development as saying.

Earlier there were reports that Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff were also in the running to spearhead the series. However, Kaushal appears to have a busy few months ahead of him with reports that the actor is getting hitched to ‘Sooryavanshi’ actress Katrina Kaif in the first week of December.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Rohit Shetty during the promotions of Sooryavanshi Image Credit: GN Archives

Shetty is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood with movies such as ‘Chennai Express’ and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise to his credit. However, it’s his cop universe that has proven exceptionally successful with ‘Singham, ‘Simmba’ and now ‘Sooryavanshi’ that releases on November 5. It is unclear whether the web-based series will link-up with the films in any way.

The filmmaker is already readying his next directorial, ‘Cirkus’, which is set to release next year.

Shershaah poster Image Credit: Dharma Productions