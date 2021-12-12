After a successful season 1, ‘Mrs India Queen’ has launched its second season featuring Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has joined the jury panel alongside Isha Koppikar Narang for the finale.
Titled as ‘Pehchan Meri’, the beauty pageant is founded by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy of SR Queen Media.
“I have always been very much selective of my jury panel and I feel Shilpa is a combination of strong, fierce and calmness. She has always come across as a woman who has a strong viewpoint and is a self made woman. I think Shilpa will add more value to our pageant. She has always been an inspiration to many women and I’m sure she will inspire our contestants as well. It feels immense pleasure to have her on board,” said Shweta Roy in a statement.
She went on to praise Narang as well saying the actress “is constantly working for women empowerment and she completely believes in our cause.
Talking about season 2 she added, “Season two will be bigger and better with the ultimate goal of giving pehchan (identity) to the married woman. We are going to find our participants from various cities of India and we do have plans to take our finalist abroad for their training and grooming.”