Just like the movies he lights up with his on-screen persona, Shah Rukh Khan brought cheer to an Indian couple and an Egyptian travel agent when his team sent across autographed pictures and a handwritten note by the Bollywood superstar himself for helping out a New Delhi-based professor of economics.

Some of you may recall, last month, a post by Twitter user Ashwani Deshpande went viral after she posted about a goodwill gesture extended to her by an Egyptian travel agent who waived off the advance payment for a booking because she belonged to the land of his favourite actor.

“Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did! #SRK is [crown emoji],” tweeted Deshpande on December 31.

The story didn’t end there for Deshpande and her husband tracked down the agent in question during their stay in Egypt earlier this month and even sent out another message of thanks to the man who helped them in their time of need on January 10.

In return, the Indian couple tried a little gesture of their own to make his dreams come true. “My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!,” posted Deshpande, who is a professor at New Delhi’s Asoka University, according to her Twitter bio.

Turns out, Khan and his team at Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house run by the superstar, were listening, despite the actor maintaining a low profile on social media following the October arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise bust, where the latter was accused of consuming illegal substances.

Khan’s team jumped into action to send a personalized note and three photos to the trio in question, which was later shared by Deshpande online.

“A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma,” posted Deshpande while thanking the actor’s manager Pooja Dadlani, along with Khan “for the gracious gesture.”

For those wondering, the handwritten note by Khan to the travel agent read: ‘Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply, love Shah Rukh’.