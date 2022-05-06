Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan played host to a number of diplomats at Mannat, his mansion in Mumbai.
The Consul General of France and Canada shared pictures with the star on social media along with special messages.
“I understand the charm that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across theߌ?[world]. Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome.
I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the [Canadian] Film Industry,” tweeted Diedrah Kelly, Canada’s Consul General in Mumbai, along with pictures.
Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, tweeted: “Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d’Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan.”
In 2014, Khan was given the distinction of Officier de la Legion d’Honneur (Officer of the Legion of Honour) for his contribution to cinema. It is the highest French order of merit that can be conferred on a citizen or foreigner.
Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia & Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, tweeted: “Thank you @iamsrk for meeting tonight - and for so many great movies! Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy @EdinburghUni awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!).
The official Twitter account for the Québec Government Office in Mumbai also shared a picture of Khan.
On the work front, Khan is currently busy working on Bollywood comeback movie ‘Pathaan’, which will release on January 25, 2023. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has also He has also recently announced that he’s set to star in director Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, releasing on December 23, 2023.