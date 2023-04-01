It was a star-studded affair at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday night, where the who’s who of Bollywood marked its presence.
While stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan posed for the papparazzi, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t. His looks, however, set the internet on fire.
Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani posted the actor’s look for the event on Instagram. The actor wore a black suit and a pendant with a black stone to complement the look.
The comments started pouring in soon.
Actress Mahira Khan, who starred with him in ‘Raees’, wrote, “What is this behaviour, Pooja?”
Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga wrote, “Dear Lord” with some heart emojis.
Fans compared Shah Rukh, 57, with his son Aryan. “SRK giving competition to his own son”, wrote a fan.
Another one wrote, “Thought it’s Aryan for a second!”
India’s first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.
The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces — a 2,000-seat theatre, a 250-seat studio theatre. It also features a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards.