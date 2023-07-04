Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly injured during a shoot in Los Angeles. According to reports, his nose was wounded requiring immediate hospitalisation and a surgery.
A report by ETimes said: "At the hospital, doctors informed the actor’s team that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.”
Khan is now back home in Mumbai and is recovering.
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his 'Jawan' trailer. The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film will debut alongside the release of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' in theaters.
Directed by Atlee, the film also stars top Tamil actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is scheduled for release on September 7 this year.