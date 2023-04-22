Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who’s basking in the success of his latest blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, greeted fans outside his Mumbai residence on Saturday on the occasion of Eid.
The actor wore a white t-shirt and blue denim, while sporting a black shade. Khan was joined by his youngest son Abram, dressed in a white Pathan suit.
Khan waved at the cheering crowd, performed his signature pose of spreading his arms and saluted the crowd. Added to the delight of the fans,
Meeting fans on Eid is a yearly ritual for Khan. The ‘Pathaan’ actor posted a collage on social media, in which he’s seen with folded hands and making salutation.
Recently Khan stole the limelight as his wife Gauri posted a family photo on Instagram, which got featured in her book ‘My Life In Design.’
Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ collected over Rs 1,000 crore (Dh4,47,606,294) at the box office, according to Indian media reports. Released earlier this year, the movie also brought back Hindi cinema audiences to the theatres.
Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu and director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.