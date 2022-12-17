On the birthday of John Abraham, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new look poster of his ‘Pathaan’ co-star.
Taking to Instagram, Khan treated fans with a new poster from his upcoming action film featuring a birthday boy.
Alongside poster Khan wrote, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf”
The new poster features an armed Abraham intensely staring into the camera.
Abraham is the antagonist, the villain of ‘Pathaan’. It will be interesting to see face-off between Khan and Abraham in the movie.
About casting Abraham as the villain, director Siddharth Anand shared: “I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”
Khan portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the upcoming action-thriller film.
The first track of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Besharam Rang’ was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town.
The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra and helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.
Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and South Indian director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.