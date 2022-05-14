The first look of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan from his much-awaited film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is out.
On Saturday, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of himself from the sets of his upcoming flick. He captioned the picture, “Shooting commences for my new film ....”
In the picture, Khan could be seen in a completely new avatar, having long and wavy hair.
‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will have Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde as the female leads, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Khan’s brothers. It is also speculated that Raghav Juyal had joined the cast of the movie.
The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Khan had first announced the film’s title in 2020 and is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.